The Kansas House and Senate approved an education funding plan on Thursday that would add $90 million to the K-12 school budget.
The legislature voted on the Conference Committee Report for Senate Bill 16, which was an amendment to the Kansas School and Enhancement Act.
With only 11 days until the Supreme Court mandated deadline, the CCR for SB 16 was approved by the House 76-47 and the Senate 31-8.
The Kansas K-12 education budget has been a heavily debated issue in recent years. In 2010, four school districts sued the state for more funding.
Last year, the Kansas Supreme Court ruled the school funding plan unconstitutional and required the legislature to appropriate more funds to education to account for inflation with a deadline of April 15.
While giving his vote, Senate Minority Leader Sen. Anthony Hensley (D-Topeka), said he supported the bill because “the school children of Kansas cannot wait another day, another month, or another school year to receive the suitable education they deserve.”
The bill now goes to Gov. Laura Kelly, who has already voiced her support for it.
Kate Mays is a University of Kansas senior from Lenexa majoring in journalism.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.