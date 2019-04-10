TOPEKA — The Kansas Senate recognized Resolution No. 1732 last Wednesday, which recognizes April 2 as National Service Recognition Day at the Capitol.
National Service Recognition Day, an event created by the Corporation for National and Community Service in 2013, aims to recognize members of AmeriCorps and Senior Corps, which are national organizations that offer volunteer opportunities ranging from mentoring youth to helping with disaster preparation. According to the AmeriCorps website, over 75,000 Americans participate in the organization every year at over 21,000 locations. Senior Corps is the same concept, but is geared towards seniors who would like to continue to make an impact through volunteering.
In their official recognition resolution, Senate President Susan Wagle (R-Wichita) and Senate Secretary Corey Carnahan (R-Topeka) named service to others as “the hallmark of the American character” and cited community service as “a unique public and private partnership” that increases economic, career, educational, and leadership opportunities.
The Resolution was sponsored by over two dozen senators, headed by Sen. Rick Billinger (R-Goddard).
National Service Recognition Day occurs the first Tuesday in April each year and in its short life has already garnered acknowledgement by over 5,000 local officials representing over 200 million Americans. Locally, 163 government officials in the state of Kansas are listed as Leaders for National Service. Local leaders for Kansas jurisdictions can be found here.
Marissa Ventrelli is a University of Kansas junior from Chicago majoring in journalism.
