TOPEKA -- The Kansas Supreme Court ruled last Friday in favor of protecting women’s rights to abortion in the Sunflower state.
The Court declared the Kansas Constitution offers the rights to women to access an abortion procedure.
“Section 1 of the Kansas Constitution Bill of Rights affords protection of the right
of personal autonomy, which includes the ability to control one's own body, to assert bodily integrity, and to exercise self-determination,” according to the syllabus of the court. “This right allows a woman to make her own decisions regarding her body, health, family formation, and family life — decisions that can include whether to continue a pregnancy.”
Following the Court’s decision, Gov. Laura Kelly said she was happy with the ruling.
“While federal law has long guaranteed every woman the right to make their own medical decisions in consultation with their healthcare providers, I’m pleased that the Kansas Supreme Court’s decision now conclusively respects and recognizes that right under Kansas law as well,” Kelly said in a statement on Friday.
Sen. Jerry Moran (R) said he was not pleased with the decision, and plans to work on legislation in the state to protect all lives.
“An unborn child is a distinct human being and our laws should defend its right to life,” Moran said in a statement last Friday. “This decision underscores the urgent need for federal legislation that will protect innocent life at all stages, and I will continue working to see such legislation achieved.”
Hailey Dixon is a University of Kansas senior from Humboldt majoring in journalism.
