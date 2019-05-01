Gov. Laura Kelly announced Tuesday the appointment of Sarah E. Warner to fill the Kansas Court of Appeals Judge position, which opened after Judge Patrick D. McAnany’s retirement.
“Sarah Warner is one of the brightest lawyers in our state and an expert in appellate advocacy,” Kelly said in a statement on the governor’s website. “She will bring a wealth of experience and energy to the court.”
Warner, who is a lawyer in Lawrence with Thompson Warner, P.A., said she is looking forward to beginning her new position.
“I’m excited to have the opportunity to join the Court of Appeals judges who I have long admired for their service to our state and the legal profession,” Warner said. “I thank Governor Kelly for trusting me to bring an independent, impartial perspective to the important work of the Court of Appeals and its distinguished jurists. I’m ready to get to work.”
Judge Jeffry L. Jack was originally chosen for this position, according to the governor’s website, but was withdrawn from the Senate in March after controversial social media posts were discovered from Jack’s Twitter account, according to The Kansas City Star.
Warner’s materials and appointment will be sent to the Senate now, which will await confirmation.
Other individuals were considered to fill the position, including Wichita attorney Marcia Wood and Steve Obermeier, assistant solicitor general with the Kansas Attorney General’s Office and former Johnson County senior deputy district attorney.
“Marcia Wood and Steve Obermeier are both incredibly talented attorneys and dedicated community servants,” Kelly said. “I appreciate their commitment to Kansas and their time and patience through this selection process.”
Hailey Dixon is a University of Kansas senior from Humboldt majoring in journalism.
