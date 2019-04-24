A recent bill signed into law by Gov. Laura Kelly exempts any records of National Guard members counseling or therapy sessions from the Kansas Open Records Act.
Kelly signed House Bill 2365 in an effort to increase privacy for Kansas National Guard members who participate in these programs.
“Mental health matters – for civilians and guard members alike. It’s important that we do all we can to decrease the stigma around mental health and encourage guardsmen and women to seek the necessary help,” Kelly said in a press release from the Office of the Governor.
The bill alters the Code of Civil Procedure, which concerns the communication privileges for counseling sessions. The records become inadmissible and not subject to disclosure or discovery in court or other proceedings once National Guard members are referenced.
Grant Heiman is a University of Kansas junior from Wichita majoring in journalism.
