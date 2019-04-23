TOPEKA — On April 10, Gov. Laura Kelly signed and approved a bill that would make several amendments to statutes involving the licensing of the Kansas Real Estate Commission and real estate brokers. Previously, the bill passed the Senate 40-0 and the House 107-17.
Patrick Vogelsberg, Vice President of Governmental Affairs for the Kansas Association of Realtors, submitted a written proponent testimony to the committee hearings. He wrote that, while Senate Bill 60 makes multiple technical adjustments and updates, there are two major components:
- The broker education requirements would be enhanced. For instance, instead of 24 hours of pre-license instruction, SB 60 would increase it to 30 hours. A new course on real estate management would be created as well. This amendment would strengthen new brokers’ understanding of their duties and obligations, he wrote.
- The look-back period for broker experience would be changed to require real estate experience in two of the previous three years rather than of the previous five years. This amendment shows the need for recent real estate experience, he wrote.
Vogelsberg also wrote that real estate industry is continuing to evolve and becoming more complex.
“It is absolutely necessary to continually update and strengthen the requirements for licensure to ensure that consumers are provided with quality service by qualified and professional individuals,” Vogelsberg wrote. He believes the bill is a huge step forward in strengthening the licensing and education requirements for Kansas real estate brokers.
There were no opponents to the bill in committee hearings.
According to the bill’s fiscal note, the Kansas Real Estate Commission indicated that enactment of SB 60 would reduce Real Estate Fee Fund revenue by almost $42,700 in the fiscal year 2020.
SB 60 will take effect on July 1, 2019, after publication in the statute book.
Angel Tran is a University of Kansas senior from Wichita majoring in journalism.
