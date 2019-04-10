TOPEKA — The Kansas House and Senate approved a bill that would update state credit union statutes.
According to Assistant Revisor David Wiese, House Bill 2101 makes “several technical, grammatical and conforming amendments.” The bill includes amendments in definitions and terminology, credit union procedures and organization, governing powers and management.
Stephanie Mullholland, director of Legislative & Political Affairs Heartland Credit Union Association, previously testified in favor of the bill before the House and Senate committees.
In her testimony, Mullholland said HB 2101 would make three specific types of changes to Kansas’ credit union laws:
- Technical clean-up
- Eliminate duplicative and outdated language
- Provide consumer-focused updates
“A lot has changed since the first Kansas credit union was chartered in the 1920s, but some
aspects of our state’s credit union laws have not,” Mullholland said. “House Bill 2101 would bring Kansas law up-to date and continue to protect the locally operated, not-for-profit structure of credit unions.”
According to the bill’s fiscal note, the Department of Credit Union reported that the bill would have no fiscal impact.
HB 2101 passed the House 116-1 and the Senate 39-0. The bill was then enrolled and presented to Gov. Laura Kelly on April 2, who has not yet approved it.
Angel Tran is a University of Kansas senior from Wichita majoring in journalism.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.