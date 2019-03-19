WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Students at Wichita State University narrowly rejected a proposal to raise their own fees to fund improvements for academic facilities.
The university announced Wednesday that the $38.5 million referendum failed by 107 votes. The referendum drew the highest turnout ever for a Wichita State student vote or survey.
If approved, the revenue was expected to raise $20 million for a new W. Frank Barton School of Business.
The university statement said the next step is to find alternative state funding for a new business school, which is about 60 percent funded through donor gifts.
The Wichita Eagle reports the proposal would have raised the campus infrastructure fee for all students from $6 to $12 per credit hour for 20 years.
