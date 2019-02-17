Emporia State students hosted a family math and science night on Monday at Emporia Middle School.
Connie Schrock, professor of mathematics and economics helped organize and run the event.
“It’s really a math department tradition,” said Schrock. “Kids can do math and science and have a good time while still learning something.”
It’s also beneficial for perspective teachers to get hands on time with students and parents, according to Schrock.
“Most people think that they’re parents are like everyone else’s, so it’s good to get them some practice before they enter the classroom,” Schrock said.
Many of the students participating did so as part of their teaching methods courses.
“The methods course is usually what you take right before you student teach,” said Brooke Bundy, senior math education major. “This year our theme is game night. My station is based off of guess who, so the kids will have a board with different shapes, and they’ll have to try and get their partner to guess what shape it is.”
There were 27 methods students helping to run stations, with the baseball team and other students volunteering as well, Bundy said.
“We as the students really put together the event…it got me really involved in the community aspect of Emporia as well which is really nice,” Bundy said. “I like the community that we have. You get to meet other teachers that aren’t in your subject.”
Adriana Jasso, senior math education major was helping to run a booth covering remainders and pattern finding.
“Being bilingual reaches a different audience,” Jasso said. “My parents never came to events like this since they couldn’t understand English. But being able to speak in Spanish, I find that parents are more willing to learn and participate.”
According to Jasso, math was never an issue for her to understand as it’s a universal language.
“I always wanted to be a teacher since I was a little girl,” Jasso said. “I wanted to teach math since I was good at it.”
