The Institute of Black Invention and Technology, a traveling museum of black inventions and innovations, held a showcase yesterday in the Center for Student Involvement.
Among the presentations were artifacts, photographs and research over various black inventors.
“This is a really wonderful opportunity for students and faculty here at ESU and even community members to learn more about the contributions that African American inventors have made through the years,” said Allison Garrett, Emporia State President. “I’ve learned so much about things I use everyday and their history, this is a really wonderful exhibit.”
The exhibit was put together and organized by Carroll and Sandra Lamb, ESU alumni. They had inventors from Charles Richard Patterson, an escaped slave who used his blacksmithing skills to eventually establish the C.R. Patterson & Sons Company, to Michael Jackson, who had patented his own dancing shoes.
“We attended a black expo in Philadelphia about 15 years ago and realized we didn’t know a lot about African American inventors,” said Sandra Lamb. “We thought to ourselves that children should know about this…Everyone should know.”
Sandra and her husband, Carroll, have been active in civil rights for decades and knew a lot about black socialists but not much about black inventors, Sandra Lamb said.
“The exhibit helps to fill a gap in (student) knowledge about African Americans,” said Carrol Lamb. “For most black studies courses, there’s not a chance that you would ever learn about these people. History is not complete until we are aware of the contributions of all ethnicities.”
According to Sandra Lamb, when she left ESU the dorms were just beginning to integrate.
“There was still very little socialization among races even then,” said Sandra Lamb. “I came to ESU in the 60’s for Social Studies and Psychology…I ended up teaching 4th grade in California.”
Her and her husband have presented in over 4 regions of the United States through the course of the last 15 years, mainly on the Eastern Coast, according to Sandra Lamb.
“It’s been really well received,” Sandra Lamb said.
To learn more about the exhibit visit www.blacktravelingmuseum.org.
